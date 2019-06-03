The Most Romantic Photos of Singer Kany García and Her Girlfriend on Instagram

LOVE SONG
Kany García posted an emotional reflection on Instagram to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month. “May this Pride Month serve to continue to create visibility for love and diversity. It’s important to take a second to analize all we still have left to do and together fold up our sleeves to continue opening doors and windows,” she wrote.
BEING TRUE
“I live proud of who I am and I have learned with time that our sexual orientation doesn’t define us. What defines us is our capacity to LOVE before every word and every action,” she concluded in her post.
SPEAKING UP
“I love a community full of colors, of challenges and I won’t tolerate anyone who comes to tell me that it needs fixing; if you think like that, start by fixing yourself,” the singer, who is in a relationship with personal trailer Jacelyn Trochez, continued in her post.
SOULMATES
In February of 2016, she confessed to the world via social media that she was in love with another woman. “What a perfect moment to open my heart and show myself as I am, being Valentines’ Day weekend,” her post begun. “Love always triumphs, always liberates and always transforms.”
HAPPINESS
“I believe that you don’t hide what is good, you share it,” her Facebook post continued. “If there is something that is free of sin, that is love.”
FREE TO LOVE
“At the end of this road, I want to look myself in the eye and hug myself knowing that I was always faithful to myself,” her powerful ‘coming out’ message said. “That’s how I am sharing my utter happiness with you. When you speak with love and truth, only good things can happen.”
KANY'S OTHER HALF
“That’s why I am sharing very special photo with this extraordinary woman who stole my heart, who makes me happy and adds so much to my life,” she said about Trochez, presenting their love story.
RED CARPET BEAUTIES
García told Billboard about coming out: “In the world we live in, anyone who says it wasn’t scary to talk about the subject is lying. We live in a world that’s very lopsided when it comes to women and sexual orientation. I had terrible fears. But I also felt a huge need to go to all those red carpets — where you see your colleagues with their companions — with someone [I cared about]. The fact that I couldn’t became far more important than the fear of coming out.”
LOVE IS LOVE
García also applauded Mexican singer Joy Huerta when she came out in April and showed her full support.
FUTURE PLANS
García told Primer Impacto (Univision) that she was tired of introducing her girlfriend as a “co-worker.” She told journalist Bárbara Bermudo that this was “her first relationship with a woman.” She admitted that her mother cried after she told her she was in a same-sex relationship and her father told her: “I love you for who you are, and for me you will always be the same.” The singer also revealed to Al Rojo Vivo (Telemundo) that she and Trochez have discussed becoming moms through adoption or in vitro fertilization.