The Most Romantic Photos of Singer Kany García and Her Girlfriend on Instagram

García told Primer Impacto (Univision) that she was tired of introducing her girlfriend as a “co-worker.” She told journalist Bárbara Bermudo that this was “her first relationship with a woman.” She admitted that her mother cried after she told her she was in a same-sex relationship and her father told her: “I love you for who you are, and for me you will always be the same.” The singer also revealed to Al Rojo Vivo (Telemundo) that she and Trochez have discussed becoming moms through adoption or in vitro fertilization.