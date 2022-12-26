Close to 140 migrants were taken to Washington D.C. and dropped off near the Vice President's home.

Migrants Dropped Off at Kamala Harris' House on Christmas Eve in 18° Weather

The Christmas season was far from cheery and jolly for about 140 migrants who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory.

NBC News reports that three buses filled with men, women, young children and babies were dropped off in Washington D.C. on December 24.

Kamala Harris at U.S. - Africa Leaders Summit Convenes in Washington, DC Kamala Harris at U.S. - Africa Leaders Summit Convenes in Washington, DC | Credit: Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker

The busses, which were reportedly being sent to New York, diverted to D.C. due to the weather, with temperatures clocking around 18°, per CNN.

Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network organizer, Madhvi Bahl, shares with NBC News that this "stunt" is awful and demonstrates "cruelty."

Amy Fischer, also of Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, tells CNN that they have been welcoming migrants in D.C. since the spring of 2022 and had been expecting the migrants as an NGO working at the border in Texas had alerted them.

Migrants seeking asylum arrive in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, early on December 16, 2022. Migrants seeking asylum arrive in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, early on December 16, 2022. | Credit: Getty Images / RYAN COLLERD

CNN reports that the buses included asylum seekers from across Latin America—Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Although Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent buses with migrants to other states in the past, it has yet to be confirmed who was behind this latest stint.