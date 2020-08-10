On Monday, Kali Uchis released her new song and video "Aquí Mando Yo," the first single from her upcoming second album. "I just wanted to make something that made the girls feel powerful and juicy and unstoppable," she tells People CHICA. "Kind of like how I felt sometimes when I was listening to certain songs when I was growing up — they would just give me the confidence that I needed to get me through whatever I was going through. I've always wanted to make a song that can really embody that feeling."

For the song, she teamed up with rapper Rico Nasty, with whom she formed an instant connection. "I always wanted to work with her because I felt like it would be really cool to link with people from back home," Kali shares. "We just clicked super fast. We went to eat at this really beautiful Mexican restaurant that I love and had some drinks and got to know each other. [Then we] went to my house and we worked on her verse together, and she laid it right there that night."

Kali's new album, which will be mostly in Spanish and was produced by Tainy, is due out sometime later this year. "It's finished, so I'm just in rollout mode now," she explains. "I'm just gonna keep giving my singles, giving my content. My full album is going to come before the year's over, so my fans can expect that."

In the spring, the singer also released her To Feel Alive EP, recorded during the coronavirus quarantine. "My fans loved it, and that was really what I did it for," she says. "I just wanted my fans to have something because I know it's been so long. Sometimes I really feel for them because I just want to feed them, and it's been so many hurdles behind the scenes and then with everything that's been going on in the world, so I just wanted to give them something."

Image zoom Philippa Price

While she has been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Kali still believes it's important to take a break for your mental health. "I definitely had my moments where I had to step away — I took some mental health breaks," she shares. "I just do that every once in a while, and I think everybody should do that because with everything going on it's very overwhelming. So it's good to be able to put down your phone and take a break and really rest yourself mentally."