Rocking the lifestyle brand’s pieces has never been easier thanks to the new collection.

Representation Matters: LGBTQIA2S+ and Latina-Owned Brand JZD is Now at Target

Hispanic Heritage Month is almost here and there are many reasons to be excited, but as avid Target fans, we were overjoyed to hear the company is bringing one of our favorite Latina-owned small businesses into stores around the country.

JZD is a lifestyle brand that celebrates our Latino community and culture and as of this month, it can now be found at Target.

Founded by Mexican American designer Jennifer Zeano and her wife Veronica, the power couple has established themselves as a cult favorite source for clothing, home décor and more, especially in the Latino and LGBTQIA2S+ communities.

Her designs, emblazoned with phrases like Latina Power, Poderosa, and Cabrona pero cute, has caught the eye of celebs like Jenna Ortega and Aimee Carrero.

In a press release from Target, the brand stated its new collection's mission of championing diversity.

"It's important to celebrate intersectionality and diversity in our community because all of our experiences and paths are different," they began.

JZD Credit: Courtesy of Target

The statement continued, "We must honor, respect and celebrate those differences in order to fully represent our community."