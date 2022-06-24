Raise Your Weekend Vibes With New Music from Justin Quiles, Prince Royce and Maluma

Summer is going at full speed, and as we close out June, we're bringing you some of the best summer anthems currently out there.

From urban beats to bachata, your playlist will thank you for adding these new songs by Thyago, Prince Royce, Monsieur Periné and more.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Music Credit: Getty Images

"Perseverancia" by Thyago

Off of his new EP Journey, Thyago has released "Perseverancia," a pop and R&B song with an acoustic feel that showcases his vocal range as well as his most vulnerable side.

"AEIOU" by Justin Quiles + Robin Schulz

Justin Quiles continues to show off his versatility with this new track alongside Robin Schulz. "AEIOU" is a vibrant summer anthem that showcases both artists' diverse skills with vibrant beats and catchy lyrics.

"Tu y yo" by Monsieur Periné + Vanesa Martín

Monsieur Periné and Vanesa Martín are representing PRIDE with their new single "Tú y Yo." The Colombian band and Spanish singer-songwriter and poet celebrate Pride and the freedom to love whoever you want.

The music video, which was filmed in Mexico City, features 25 different people and their true love stories.

"'Tu Y Yo' is a song inspired by a story of true love," Monsieur Perine's vocalist Catalina Garcia said. "It's a story of a love so big that it can break through all barriers. It was written as a letter whose sender understands between the lines why they feel a certain way with their heart."

"Si te preguntan" by Prince Royce, Nicky Jam + Jay Wheeler

Get ready for your new favorite bachata track with "Si te preguntan." Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler join Prince Royce as he discovers what his ex has to say about him. The romantic beat is as catchy as it is controversial, especially since Royce and Emeraude Toubia divorced earlier this year.

"Nunca y pico" by Yandel, Maluma + Eladio Carrion