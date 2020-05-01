Justin Quiles Talks New Single "Pam" with Daddy Yankee and El Alfa

Justin Quiles started his musical career at the young age of 12, and when he posted his work on social media and saw how successful it was getting, he started taking music more seriously. "My first video was a song called 'Algo Contigo' with Fernando Lugo," he tells People CHICA. "We uploaded it on YouTube and it did super well, and I began growing and signed with Rich Music. I made the song and it started playing on the radio and gave me a platform, and I progressed into where I am today."

Since then he has released two albums and singles like "No La Toques" and "Nos Envidian" featuring Bad Bunny and Almighty. On Friday, Justin returned with his new single "Pam," with Daddy Yankee and El Alfa. "I sat with the producer Maffio and told him I wanted a beat like something we had done on the track 'Christina,'” he shares. "Then the beat came about and I started writing and recording the chorus and my verse. I gave it a day or two because I did not like it at first, but then I loved it and sent it to Alfa. ... He recorded himself, then Yankee liked it too and jumped on the track."

Getting to work alongside two great artists was a dream come true for the Puerto Rican artist. "It was a big opportunity and a dream obviously to work with Daddy Yankee. El Alfa is also doing great right now and I always wanted to record with him as well, so this track allowed me to create with both," he says.

The trio also starred in a new music video, the theme of which closely aligned with the title of the song. "I told them I wanted a funny video, based on 'pan' because of the title 'PAM,'” he explains. "So there’s bread in the video and we’re in a bakery, that was sort of the concept."

Aside from his new single, Justin is hard at work on his next musical project. "Right now I am working on my third album. I’m finishing up recorded songs I liked and finishing production, trying to find a name for the album to see if by summer we can put it out."

He's also enjoying the downtime he's had during the quarantine. "I have been reading books, recording songs in my home studio. At night I watch series, which is what I think everyone is doing," he says. "During the day I read or record and learn — I'm taking this time in quarantine to learn."

Born Justin Rafael Quiles Rivera in Connecticut, he grew up in Puerto Rico for 15 years and then moved to Orlando. Justin tries to combine what he learned in Puerto Rico with American music and then apply it to his sound. "I want my music to remain forever and be classics, and for people to be listening to it, like, 20 years later," he says. "To me that’s more rewarding than any award, so I am working towards that."

Justin is also involved in raising awareness about domestic violence, after having personally experienced it in his home. "My mother suffered a lot due to domestic violence, so I knew I wanted to be a part of those types of organizations — I took my mother to give a speech on Christmas to some kids," he shares. "It’s constantly happening, so we need to teach women to not stay quiet, to speak up and realize that the help is there if they go out and look for it."

Watch "PAM" below.