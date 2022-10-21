The reggaeton star celebrates being the first Latino to join the roster of AT&T's Emerging Voices platform and dishes how he's staying true to his roots.

Justin Quiles is taking Latin voices to a new echelon with his latest collaboration.

The Puerto Rican star, best known for his chart-topping reggaeton songs such as "Loco" and writing for artists such as J Balvin, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Becky G and more, has been chosen to join the roster of AT&T's Emerging Voices platform.

Quiles is the first Latino artist to join the music platform that seeks to elevate diverse voices in music through exclusive performances.

"It feels great to be the first Latino representing my culture. For me, it's very exciting to represent my culture and be part of this AT&T Emerging Voices Project. This is a great opportunity for me to keep growing [and] going to the next steps of my career," Quiles details to People Chica.

He continues, "I feel like this is going to help not only me but other artists that are going to be looking at this and they're going to be like, 'Okay, Jay did it, we could do it, too.' I feel like this is a stepping stone for my culture and for my people."

As part of the collaboration, Quiles will bring his artistry to Miami, where he will perform at an exclusive concert experience featuring a never-before-seen combination of art, music and technology.

"I just love creating music, I feel like music has been part of my life since [I was] a kid. I've been writing songs since [I was] young and just expressing myself through music—through my music, through other artists' music—I'm always in the scene as artist or as a songwriter, but I'm always in there. This is my life," he says.

For Quiles, genres like salsa and merengue are ones he keeps close to his heart as they remind him of his childhood and family traditions growing up in the United States and Puerto Rico. If he had picked a genre outside of reggaeton to venture into and was born in the 1980s, he shares he would probably be a salsa singer.

However, for now, he sticks to the urban music scene, blazing new trails for emerging artists and breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health for men in the industry.

"I feel like now people like to talk about it more [now] than back in the days, in my family as well," he adds. "My mom went through a lot when we were growing up, so me seeing this, a lot of the things that happened in my house, we had to move to Puerto Rico because my mom was struggling with a lot of stuff with my father."

His experience with his family helped him become a safe haven for the people around him.

"I always used to always tell my mom, 'Be strong, go to the United States.' I always tried to help her with her problems. I feel like someone that's trying to look for solutions and help people," he explains. "My friends, when they're depressed...call me all the time and I'd be like, 'Just chill, take [it] day by day.' I feel like I can help a lot of people with that because I lived this with my family."

Throughout his career and life, something he wishes he would have told himself sooner was to not be so stubborn.

"I'm always like, 'I want things I like to go in my way,' but I learned with time to listen to other people and take advice," he says. "I feel I got that. You got to do what your heart tells you, but you got to listen to other people and see what's right for you or for your career or for whatever you're doing in life."