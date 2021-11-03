Exclusive Clip: Justin Baldoni Dismantles Toxic Masculinity On Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Justin Baldoni is on a quest to dismantle toxic standards of masculinity.

The actor, director, filmmaker and author of Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity shared his own journey and emotional discovery while giving a warning to parents of boys in his conversation with Lili, Gloria and Emily Estefan on Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

In an exclusive sneak peek of tomorrow's episode, the Jane the Virgin star digs deep into the effects of toxic masculinity in our society —and shares how men can begin transforming deep- rooted ideologies by being vulnerable.

"I think that one of the bravest, strongest things you could do is admit your weakness to another man. Because that is when everything is on the line," he said. "We train as athletes, we spend all this time reinforcing the idea that we have to work, work, work, put in the work, get in the gym every day, hustle, hustle, hustle. But we don't do it emotionally."

Baldoni also takes on gender-based violence and sexual assault in his conversation around the Table.

"God forbid we put the same amount of work in the gym as we do in our hearts. It's so much about reframing the narrative," he added. "Understanding this is not about saying, 'You as a man are bad or wrong.' But at the end of the day we have to look at the world and we have to look at the fact that 1 in 4 women over the course of their lifetime has a very high probability of being raped—and we men are doing this. But if we're the problem, then what I would argue and what I would offer to men is that we are also the solution."

Justin Baldoni Credit: Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

In April, Baldoni released his book Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, an engaging read that takes readers through the author's personal journey —one where he shares how the false narrative behind ingrained messages of masculinity have shaped him and the collective. His story invites the audience to reflect on their own with empathy and compassion so they can liberate themselves and the other men in their lives.

"I was tired of hurting the people I love, of hurting myself," he told People en Español's Book Corner about the inspiration behind the book. "I realized that if I'm radically honest about what I think the problems with masculinity are, the problems I faced, then we can all find solutions."