10 African American-Owned Lifestyle and Beauty Brands to Support for Juneteenth

Por Laura Acosta Junio 15, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Juneteenth is a day that commemorates an important moment in the history of the African American community within the United States—the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This June 19th, celebrate the black entrepreneurs that are doing incredible things with their small businesses.

Mila Rose Hair Care

Credit: Courtesy of Mila Hair Care

Founder Micaella Mosley's curly hair care line revitalizes all curl patterns, from loose 2C waves to tight 4C coils.

Mila Rose Hair Care, items starting at $16.99, milarose.store

Creamalicious

Credit: Courtesy of Creamalicious

Chef Liz Rogers celebrates her southern roots by blending classic homemade pastries with handmade ice cream to create Creamalicious, America's only Black-owned national ice cream brand.

Creamalicious, items starting at $7.99, shopcreamalicious.com

Ace Beauté

Credit: Courtesy of Ace Beaute

We're obsessed with the vibrant colors in the eyeshadow palates from this black, female-owned indie brand.

Ace Beauté, items starting at $12, acebeaute.com

Slutty Vegan

Credit: Courtesy of Slutty Vegan

This rapidly expanding vegan burger empire started with Pinky Cole's dream of bringing healthy vegan options to Atlanta's West End.

Slutty Vegan, available in stores, sluttyveganatl.com

Aflé Bijoux

Credit: Courtesy of Aflé Bijoux

These unique jewelry pieces are inspired by designer Oukassa Wetzel's West African Akan heritage, and plenty of pieces are available for under $100.

Aflé Bijoux, items starting at $27, aflebijoux.com

Pink Lipps Cosmetics

Credit: Courtesy of Pink Lipps

This luxurious yet affordable makeup line just launched at Target and features shades for every skin tone.

Pink Lipps Cosmetics, items starting at $7, pinklippscosmetics.com

Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Credit: Courtesy of Phillip Ashley Cosmetics

From Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things list to the Oscars, these artisan chocolates are a celebrity fave for a reason.

Their unexpected flavors combined with high-quality ingredients make them a perfect "treat yourself" gift.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates, items starting at $15, phillipashleychocolates.com

USTAWI

Credit: Courtesy of USTAWI

Designed specifically with melanin-rich skin in mind, USTAWI's natural ingredients work wonders for all skin tones.

Try their Red Clay Clarifying Mask to nourish and detox your skin.

USTAWI, items starting at $25, ustawi.com

SXA

Credit: Courtesy of SXA

Feel good in these gorgeous bikinis knowing a portion of profits go to Black Women's Agenda, an organization devoted to securing and protecting the rights of black women.

SXA, items starting at $30, shopsxa.com

The Worthington Collection

Credit: Courtesy of The Worthington Collection

These luxury, odor-eliminating candles elevate any room they're in with bright scents like Private Chef, Serene Retreat and Timeless Elegance.

The Worthington Collection, items starting at $60, theworthingtoncollection.com

By Laura Acosta