10 African American-Owned Lifestyle and Beauty Brands to Support for Juneteenth
Juneteenth is a day that commemorates an important moment in the history of the African American community within the United States—the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This June 19th, celebrate the black entrepreneurs that are doing incredible things with their small businesses.
Mila Rose Hair Care
Founder Micaella Mosley's curly hair care line revitalizes all curl patterns, from loose 2C waves to tight 4C coils.
Mila Rose Hair Care, items starting at $16.99, milarose.store
Creamalicious
Chef Liz Rogers celebrates her southern roots by blending classic homemade pastries with handmade ice cream to create Creamalicious, America's only Black-owned national ice cream brand.
Creamalicious, items starting at $7.99, shopcreamalicious.com
Ace Beauté
We're obsessed with the vibrant colors in the eyeshadow palates from this black, female-owned indie brand.
Ace Beauté, items starting at $12, acebeaute.com
Slutty Vegan
This rapidly expanding vegan burger empire started with Pinky Cole's dream of bringing healthy vegan options to Atlanta's West End.
Slutty Vegan, available in stores, sluttyveganatl.com
Aflé Bijoux
These unique jewelry pieces are inspired by designer Oukassa Wetzel's West African Akan heritage, and plenty of pieces are available for under $100.
Aflé Bijoux, items starting at $27, aflebijoux.com
Pink Lipps Cosmetics
This luxurious yet affordable makeup line just launched at Target and features shades for every skin tone.
Pink Lipps Cosmetics, items starting at $7, pinklippscosmetics.com
Phillip Ashley Chocolates
From Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things list to the Oscars, these artisan chocolates are a celebrity fave for a reason.
Their unexpected flavors combined with high-quality ingredients make them a perfect "treat yourself" gift.
Phillip Ashley Chocolates, items starting at $15, phillipashleychocolates.com
USTAWI
Designed specifically with melanin-rich skin in mind, USTAWI's natural ingredients work wonders for all skin tones.
Try their Red Clay Clarifying Mask to nourish and detox your skin.
USTAWI, items starting at $25, ustawi.com
SXA
Feel good in these gorgeous bikinis knowing a portion of profits go to Black Women's Agenda, an organization devoted to securing and protecting the rights of black women.
SXA, items starting at $30, shopsxa.com
The Worthington Collection
These luxury, odor-eliminating candles elevate any room they're in with bright scents like Private Chef, Serene Retreat and Timeless Elegance.
The Worthington Collection, items starting at $60, theworthingtoncollection.com