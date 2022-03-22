The With Love actress got real about who her two dream collaborations are.

Actress and all-around chica boss, Julissa Calderon, is fiercely talented and a Dominicanita on the rise.

While answering fan questions on Instagram on March 21, the Amazon Prime With Love actress was asked, "Who would you like to collab/work with?"

So, who is it? Why, none other than the iconic Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. For her response, Calderon shared a side-by-side picture of the two performers, captioning it, "These two!!! And if it were together, like on the same project, it would be a DREAM!"

This comes as no surprise, as the Gentefied actress revealed that Perez was someone she admired during a recent Entre Chicas IG live chat with People Chica writer Karla Montalván.

"My dream collaboration is Rosie Perez. I don't know how, when, who, why—I don't if she'll play my tía. I don't know. But I just want to work with her so much. I'm so inspired by her," she explains.

"[In] my dream and manifest journal [...] every Friday [...] my assistant and I were doing tributes and today's tribute was Rosie Perez because she's inspired me since college. [There] was one particular person that always...called me Rosie Perez. So throughout college, [he would] be like, 'What's up, Rosie?' And I didn't understand," she explained.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at Disney Studios' Los Angeles Premiere Of "Encanto" - Arrivals Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

She continued, "And it was really because he was like, 'You just sound different. [You] have this weird accent and voice,' and that's what Rosie is about. And I, like Rosie, didn't know I had an accent."

Calderon tributes Perez's "longevity in the game" with the fact that she's never tried to be something she's not.