The older people get, the more they begin to realize that life is about timing. There are key moments that occur (or don't) simply because it was meant to happen at that given time.

This is something that actress and certified Dominicana Julissa Calderon understands all too well.

In an interview on the Latina to Latina podcast, the Gentefied actress dished how so many of the great opportunities that have occurred in her career have been thanks to the universe's "timing" and "divine order."

Calderon shares details how everything—from the moment she switched majors at the University of Florida to the moment she landed her role on Netflix's Gentefied—has all been about timing.

The With Love actress explains how after completing her degree, she had moved to Los Angeles in order to really put the gears of her career in motion, but that the road wasn't very linear for her.

Calderon began, "So I worked for six months and didn't pay attention to anything. I was like, 'Oh, I need some money. A girl's out here broke.' And then the same thing that came up, which is [an] ABC audition, like for the showcase, that they do every year, that's where I originally came out and then just never left."

She continued, "And so I decided the next year, I was going to re-audition. I submitted, I auditioned, I got all the way to the end. I did it in 2014, I became a part of the showcase. Which makes sense on why in 2013 it didn't happen for me. It's all timing. It's divine order."

Even though she was auditioning and landing smaller roles, she still needed to find a way to pay the bills, so she worked at a fine dining restaurant for sometime until one day she was let go.

She recalls, "It was the best thing that ever happened for me. Best thing. That was the blessing in disguise because I was getting comfortable in the fact that I was working, getting money and just living my good life. Two weeks later, I'm in BuzzFeed."

Calderon adds, "The things that happen and how it happens and how the universe structures it all, it's a beautiful thing. You just got to embrace the journey because it's going to be a s*** show, but enjoy it."