The Modern Family actress cheers on the colombiana on social media after news breaks of her divorce.

If there is one thing that is for sure, it's that actress Julie Bowen will always shower her friend and fellow actress Sofia Vergara with some serious love.

After news of Vergara's divorce from Joe Manganiello broke, the internet has had some serious thoughts and feelings about it.

Despite everything, that hasn't stopped Vergara from celebrating her lavish vacation and birthday.

In a carousel post with pictures of her in a blue one-piece, the actress says, "Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁."

Fans can't get enough of the calor the colombiana is serving in the pictures, with one commenting, "[H]ow is she 51 and looking like this."

Bowen, who appeared on Modern Family alongside Vergara from 2009 to 2020, echoed much of the same sentiment fans had been sharing along with an added hype up for her friend.

Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara Credit: @itsjuliebown / @sofiavergara

"This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Bowen adds to Vergara's comment section.

Many fans who see Bowen's response celebrate her love for her friend, with one person adding, "yup and it takes one to know one. You too mama 🔥."