Attention, High School Musical and Descendants fans — Kenny Ortega is back with another musical extravaganza. The director and choreographer has teamed up with Netflix for the new show Julie and the Phantoms, due out September 10 on the streaming service.

In the series, high-school student Julie (played by newcomer Madison Reyes) has lost interest in music following her mother's death. But when she starts seeing three ghosts from 1995 in her mom's old music studio, she decides it's time to start singing again — with help from the ghosts, of course.

Image zoom Madison Reyes as Julie. Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

Reyes, 16, had never professionally acted before landing the role of Julie, but knew she wanted to become an actress after she played Jasmine in a seventh-grade production of Aladdin. The Puerto Rican teen, who's originally from Brooklyn, New York, is happy to be able to bring some of her own heritage to the show. "She cares about her culture so much," Reyes tells People CHICA of her character. "It's so beautiful. I love being able to portray that on screen because that's something that I wanted so much growing up, so being able to be that person for so many young girls now is very lovely. I'm very excited to see how everybody takes it."

Like High School Musical and Descendants before it, Julie and the Phantoms will have an amazing soundtrack, too. Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1 (From the Netflix Original Series), due out September 10 from Columbia and Netflix, features 15 songs including "Edge of Great," which the cast recently teased on YouTube. Ortega, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, executive produced the album as well.