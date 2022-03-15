In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the 24-year-old entrepreneur debunks myths about the PR industry and reveals why women are unstoppable at any age.

Embarking on the road less traveled can be daunting, especially with all the looming uncertainties lurking in your mid-20s.

Yet, this never kept public relations specialist and entrepreneur Juliana Martins from throwing her hat in the ring and establishing her very own successful business, Eleven11 Media Relations.

At the ripe age of 24, the Latina of Brazilian descent has carved out a path that is truly indicative of who she is as a person: fearless, dedicated and compassionate. A true believer of manifesting goals, Martins shares, "If you think negatively, you will stay in a negative state, but if you keep a positive mindset and make efforts towards reaching your dreams, good things will find you."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the 24-year-old entrepreneur and publicist debunks myths about the PR industry, shares the sage advice her father gave her and reveals why women shouldn't let their age stop them from achieving their dreams.

Juliana Martins of Eleven11 Media Relations Credit: Kevin Roldan

When it comes to establishing a successful business, women are often discredited with being able to "handle it." You've created a platform for yourself that disproves that. What steps do you take every day to not only empower yourself, but empower those around you who may want to establish their own businesses?

I started Eleven11 Media Relations because I was passionate about [public relations], relationships and all the limitless creativity that comes with them. I learn something new about running a business every day—I love to learn, and think that with knowledge comes confidence and empowerment, which continuously propels me forward.

Starting your own business begins with a leap of faith. Anytime someone around me has an idea, no matter how small, I encourage them to talk about it out loud and speak it into the universe because you never know who is listening or who might spark something inside of you to take that leap of faith.

What has been the most gratifying aspect of running your own business?

I have loved being a part of helping people realize their goals. When people come to me and my agency, it's either because they want to further expand on their results, or because they created something amazing that they are excited to announce to the world, and are hoping to create new opportunities through PR efforts. Seeing my clients prosper, and take on new and exciting opportunities or have a successful launch of their dreams through my agency's hard work is super gratifying.

For some people, their idea of what a publicist does is based on what they've seen on TV (i.e., Samantha Jones). How do you feel the media's portrayal has done a disservice to it? If any, how do you feel it's done a good job at being representative of it?

I love this question and I love Samantha Jones! Truthfully you nailed it. When I tell people I'm in PR, most people ask if I'm like Samantha Jones or Shauna Roberts from Entourage. I think the media portrayal of a publicist has in most cases been an aggressive, "bend the truth" type of image. But, PR isn't that aggressive, and most publicists are not combative. Our businesses are based on people and relationships, and truthfully, who enjoys being yelled at?

PR in the media is also often portrayed as a thrilling and glamorized lifestyle, which it can be! However, a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes for weeks, and even months, to bring those public events, star-studded premieres [and] red carpets to life.

I've thrown events where I walked the red carpet, had my pictures taken and was able to rub shoulders with the celebrities I invited to attend. But before the event, there were over a hundred hours put into planning, a checklist with over 50 tasks and a whole team of contractors and vendors to train and manage, to make sure everything came together perfectly. Not to mention, during the event, the publicist is still on the clock troubleshooting, mingling with guests and making sure everything is flowing. While PR is fun, it is a job and not just "partying," which is how some people interpret it at times.

Your podcast, Behind the Media, pulls back the curtain on what goes into making the "magic" that Hollywood outsiders see every day. Why was it important for you to highlight the people that make that magic happen?

The entertainment industry has such a symbiotic community. While we may see select familiar faces on our phone, computer and TV screens, there is a whole team of people behind the success of that person that deserves recognition.

I've always been fascinated by careers I don't have access to or don't understand. A lot of times in life we usually pick an area of expertise and ride that wave, maybe move around a bit, but still in the same type of field until we retire. I began conceptualizing Behind the Media with the help of my producers at Redd Rock Music to give insight into jobs we otherwise would not [typically] have access to by speaking to people who might not be on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine, but are absolutely killing it in their industries.

The idea is that my audience can be limitless. Whether someone is interested in blockchain innovation or wants to be inspired by how an Emmy-award-winning journalist climbed up the corporate ladder, there's something for everyone.

The public relations industry is highly competitive and can require a lot from you, both mentally and physically. How do you center yourself so that you can avoid being swept up by the powerful current?

Being in the "people" industry, and especially being a bridge between one entity and another, can be draining if you don't carve out time for self-care and recharging. It can be easy getting caught up in "the scene," so I always try to think about things I'm grateful for every day and remember I didn't always have what I have now.

I've been able to build a successful business on hard work, honesty, kindness and drive, and I hope to always leave people feeling like they had a positive interaction. I also am super close to my family, which helps keep me centered. My dad and I talk multiple times a week, and he's my go-to for business, life and friendship/relationship advice.

You represent Latino clients. As a Latina, why is that important for you to do?

It's definitely personal. My family is from Brazil and the majority of them still all live in São Paulo. My dad moved to America when he was around my [current] age to start a better life for himself and to be able to give back to his family. To leave a country and become a citizen in another country was one of the most challenging things he ever did. To see his success now makes me so proud, knowing that once he was barefoot, roaming the streets of Santos [in Brazil] selling his mother's Christ statues out of a wagon to provide food for his siblings that week. I will never have to experience that, and neither will my future children, because he paved that way for us.

Whether you are a first-generation Latino in the [United States] or have been here for a few generations, someone in your family laid down that foundation to give you more opportunities, just like my dad did for me. I love working with Latino clients because I can feel their passion for what they do, and it's rewarding being able to support their dreams and be part of their journey.

We are celebrating Women's History Month all of March. What is something you hope other Latinas learn from your journey?

I hope to encourage the younger generation of Latinas to remember that age is not an obstacle and does not limit their success. Everyone, of course, has to start somewhere, but hard work and intelligence are often recognized, so don't compare your journey to anyone else's!

Create your path and don't cut any corners—if you are following a passion, stick with it and success will come. I would also hope other Latinas learn to surround themselves with other strong, loyal and motivated women that will constantly support and inspire each other to reach their full potential.

As Latinos, we grow up being taught the importance of community. What is a piece of advice you've been given by someone in your family that has helped you in your life and career?

My dad has told me, "Use good thoughts as your sword and shield. Like attracts like. If you believe in good, you will get good." This is SO true and something I live by every day. I named my company Eleven11 Media Relations because when I see the number on the clock or when I'm out and about, I make a wish and call in all the good I desire.

Many of my clients have come from manifestation. Around this time last year, I decided I wanted to branch out and work with a relationship therapist. I didn't know who, but I was fascinated with the field and thought there would be so many possibilities. I spoke this out loud, asked my friends, family and colleagues if they knew of any relationship therapists looking for PR and within three weeks, one of the coolest people I've met, NYC Relationship therapist and host of E!'s Famously Single, Dr. Darcy Sterling, literally popped into my life looking for PR (and we've been killing it together ever since).