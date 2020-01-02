Julián Castro is no longer running for president of the United States. The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former San Antonio mayor announced on Thursday that he is suspending his campaign. He made the announcement after struggling in polls and with fundraising. “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” he said in a video featuring images from his year-long campaign. “Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president,” he added, assuring his followers that he would continue pursuing his ideals. “I’m not done fighting,” he said. “I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care and a decent place to live.”

Image zoom

In 2019, he sat down with People CHICA to discuss the positive differences he hoped to make in America, like confronting the climate crisis and taking action to protect the planet. He hoped to invest in public schools, make higher education affordable, reform the criminal justice system, and address the opioid crisis in America, among other priorities. The Mexican American politician, 45, also reflected on the possibility of becoming the first Latino president of the United States.

“There is both a pressure and a feeling of pride in the community,” he said. “There is a pressure because I know other people will judge Latinos coming after me in part by what I do in this campaign and how well I do.” He said he felt empowered knowing that as he was standing on the debate stage, there were Latinx children watching at home and seeing someone “that looks like them and talks like them, especially during these times when for many in the community they feel targeted.” “Whatever happens in this campaign”, he concluded, “I hope that a whole generation of little Latinas and little Latinos will be inspired to reach higher for their dreams.”