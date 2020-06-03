Julián Castro Endorses Joe Biden for President

The former presidential candidate took to Twitter to show his support for Biden's campaign.

As the 2020 presidential election approaches, many former Democratic candidates have announced their support for former Vice President Joe Biden, and on Tuesday, Julián Castro joined them. The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development endorsed Biden in a video following the candidate's speech in Philadelphia. “Joe Biden recognizes the urgent need for real reform to address our broken policing system," Castro said. "I’m proud to support him, and I look forward to seeing these reforms become law, so that what happened to George Floyd never happens again."

Prior to serving as HUD secretary under Barack Obama, Castro was the mayor of San Antonio. He recently launched his political action committee, People First Future, to support down-ballot races, and has so far been using it to collect contributions for community activist groups working on police reform and equity in criminal justice.

After he exited the primary race in January, Castro endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has also since endorsed Biden. “Julián — I made a promise to George’s family that he wouldn’t just become another hashtag," Biden replied to Castro's endorsement. "We’re going to tackle this head on — and we’re going to need your help to do it. Grateful for your support."

