After revealing last week that he was suspending his presidential campaign, Julián Castro just made another big announcement: He is endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren for president. In a video he shared on Instagram, the Mexican American political leader, 45, said, “My story wouldn’t be possible without the strong women who came before me. My grandmother Victoria came to the United States at seven years old. She taught her family the value of hard work as she cleaned houses and worked as a maid. She passed on those values of hard work and perseverance to my mother, a single mom to myself and my twin brother, Joaquin. And in just two generations — just two generations after my grandmother arrived here — I had the honor of serving in President Obama’s Cabinet and the honor of running for president of the United States. I got into public service because I wanted to make sure that more people could have the kind of opportunity that I felt blessed to have in life. But that doesn’t happen by accident, it happens when you have good leaders working to make that opportunity possible.”

Castro then continued by making his pitch for Warren as president. “There is one candidate I see who is unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.” The video then shows him visiting Warren at home and exchanging views with the Democratic candidate, who hopes to become the first woman to hold the highest post at the White House. “You did so many things in this campaign and it continues to matter. It’s not just in the past tense — it matters,” Warren says about Castro.

Last week, Castro’s supporters were saddened by the news that he was no longer aspiring to become the first Latino president of the United States. The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former San Antonio mayor announced on Thursday that he had ended his campaign. “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” he said in a video. “I’m not done fighting. I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care and a decent place to live.”

Following Castro’s endorsement of Warren, speculation has already begun that the senator will choose him as a running mate. “I’m honored to have Julián Castro’s support,” Warren wrote on Twitter. “You’ve been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I’m honored to have your support. Together, we’ll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity.”