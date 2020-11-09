Julián Castro Relaunches "Adiós Trump" T-shirts to Fund DACA Kids

On Saturday, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro announced that he is relaunching his "Adiós Trump!" t-shirt campaign. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to helping young immigrants who are renewing their status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that Trump repeatedly tried to end.

Castro used the catchphrase when he was running for president, and brought it out again after Joe Biden won the majority of electoral college votes to become the projected president-elect. "ICYMI: by popular demand we’ve relaunched for a limited time our 'Adiós Trump' T-shirts to benefit @UNITEDWEDREAM's DACA Renewal Fund," he tweeted, with a photo of himself wearing the shirt alongside his son.

The former presidential candidate has said repeatedly that he looked forward to the day when a new president would take over from Trump. "It's a new day in America," he wrote in a tweet about the new president-elect. "Americans are waking up with a weight lifted. Not worrying about the latest tweet. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris have a mandate for change, and they will use it to benefit Americans, not themselves."

Image zoom Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images