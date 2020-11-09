Julián Castro Relaunches "Adiós Trump" T-shirts to Fund DACA Kids
Proceeds from the shirts will go to helping young immigrants who are renewing their DACA applications.
On Saturday, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro announced that he is relaunching his "Adiós Trump!" t-shirt campaign. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to helping young immigrants who are renewing their status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that Trump repeatedly tried to end.
Castro used the catchphrase when he was running for president, and brought it out again after Joe Biden won the majority of electoral college votes to become the projected president-elect. "ICYMI: by popular demand we’ve relaunched for a limited time our 'Adiós Trump' T-shirts to benefit @UNITEDWEDREAM's DACA Renewal Fund," he tweeted, with a photo of himself wearing the shirt alongside his son.
The former presidential candidate has said repeatedly that he looked forward to the day when a new president would take over from Trump. "It's a new day in America," he wrote in a tweet about the new president-elect. "Americans are waking up with a weight lifted. Not worrying about the latest tweet. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris have a mandate for change, and they will use it to benefit Americans, not themselves."
About 700,000 people who were brought to the United States by their parents at a young age have been in limbo since Trump announced the end of the program that provided them with temporary legal residence and the ability to work in the U.S. The president tried to end DACA in 2017, but in June the Supreme Court ruled that he acted illegally. His administration could mount another challenge against the program, but now faces a shortened time window given his election loss.