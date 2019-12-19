Image zoom

Juhn, aka Juhn El All Star, just released a new song called “Dias Lluviosos” with Lenny Tavarez, and he talked to People CHICA about his inspiration for the single and video. He wrote “Dias Lluviosos” in 2016, during a rainy week in Puerto Rico. “The song is about visiting a girl because it’s raining,” he says. “I’m alone, I’d love to see her, be comfortable, watch a movie. To be with good company most of all.”

Born Jorge Hernandez Quiles, Juhn always had a passion for music and began composing at an early age, but didn’t establish himself as a recording artist until 2016, with the release of “Ahora Me Llamas” featuring Noriel, Bryant Myers, Anonimus, Brytiago and Miky Woodz.

“When I decided to really get into music was at the age of 18,” he explains. “I went to university, and things didn’t go as planned. I decided to take a leap of faith and take music seriously. Then everything is history.”

Growing up in San Truce, Puerto Rico, Juhn admired artists like Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel and Zion y Lenox, as well as newcomers like Bad Bunny, Anuel AA and Ozuna. “I come from San Truce and that’s where Daddy Yankee is from, so you always heard the music on the street,” he explains. “I grew up on it, and it’s in my veins. I knew that eventually, I’d end up singing.”

He has released singles like “Recuerdos,” “Confia” and “Puerta Abierta,” but next year he plans to release a full-length album. “We are working now,” he explains. “We have tracks so we’re seeing what will be used for the album, but yes — in 2020. We don’t have an exact date, but we have an album.”

While we wait for Juhn’s new album — that right now he is calling Musa — he’ll continue to create music for his fans and tour around the world. “I want them to identify with the tracks and to [hear] my imprint with each song,” he says. “That’s what I look for most when releasing a single — being in the heart of my audience.”