5 Things to Love About Juanes, the 2019 Latin Grammys Person of the Year

Wednesday evening was a night that Juanes will never forget. The Colombian singer was honored as the 2019 Latin Grammys Person of the Year at a star-packed ceremony in Las Vegas. Attended by his wife, Karen Martínez, and their three children, the celebration featured a performance of Juanes songs by colleagues like Ozuna, Alejandro Sanz, Rosalía, Jesse & Joy and Sebastian Yatra. “The minutes pass and truthfully I can’t believe everything that is happening,” Juanes wrote on Instagram. “I only enjoy it and am grateful for this present moment.” Here are five things we love about the “Camisa Negra” singer.

Image zoom

1. He has opened new doors for Latinx artists. Juanes has taken rock en español to new heights. The former member of the Colombian rock band Ekhymosis won three Latin Grammys with the release of his first solo album in 2000 and has since sold over 15 million copies of his albums worldwide. The singer also won two Grammy awards and released his first English-language song “Goodbye For Now” in 2017. Juanes sang in Spanish at the 2015 Grammy Awards and has always defended his choice to sing in his native language, celebrating Latinx culture on important stages all over the planet.

2. He has a beautiful love story with wife Karen Martínez. The singer met the Colombian actress when she was the model for his music video “Podemos Hacernos Daño” in 2000. “Tonight is your night, a night that sums up so many lived moments, so much effort and dedication to one of your greatest loves: MUSIC,” Martínez wrote on Instagram before the Person of the Year ceremony. “You deserve all that has happened in your life mi amor, because you have been that man that never tired of pursuing that dream you once had, today you have what you dreamed of and more. Keep inspiring so many people and enjoy what you have earned. Love you.”

3. He is devoted to building a better world. Juanes’s Mi Sangre Foundation helps victims of anti-personnel mines. In 2005, Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 Most Influential People. He was also honored at the annual benefit gala for Paul McCartney’s Adopt-a-Minefield for his work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the nonprofit organization United for Colombia. In 2006, he performed at the European Parliament to raise awareness of the destruction landmines cause around the world. That same year, French Culture Minister Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres awarded Juanes with France’s highest cultural honor, L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Image zoom (Instagram/@juanes)

4. He is a loving dad. The singer shares fun moments with his kids Paloma, Luna and Dante on Instagram and admits his children have totally transformed his vision of life. His kids actually recorded some vocals for his latest album Mis Planes Son Amarte. “In earlier times I worked too much, but now I leave that space for personal care,” he told People en Español. “I have learned to have that balance between work and family.”

5. His lyrics are filled with positivity, social conscience and spirituality. He not only sings about love and heartbreak but also about faith (“A Dios Le Pido”), defending human rights (“Minas Piedras”) and protecting the environment (“La Tierra”). The modern philosopher also shares words of wisdom on his social media platforms. “At the end happiness happens when you do what you really want. That allows you to have success. I said ‘success,’ not fame. Fame is ephemeral, success is forever if you devote yourself to doing what you truly love in life,” he reflected on Instagram. “That’s what I tell my daughters all the time.”