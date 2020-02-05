Donald Trump invited Juan Guaidó as one of his special guests during Tuesday’s night State of the Union address, during which the president talked about the crisis in Venezuela. “We are supporting the hopes of Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to restore democracy,” Trump said. “The United States is leading a 59-nation diplomatic coalition against the socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people, but Maduro’s grip on tyranny will be smashed and broken. Here this evening is a very brave man, who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans. Joining us in the gallery is the true and legitimate president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó. Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland.”

Guaidó received a standing ovation, and Trump added, “Thank you Mr. President, great honor. Please take this message back that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom.” Guaidó, who is the leader of the opposition against Maduro’s government, thanked Trump on Instagram for his support. “We are united President Donald Trump,” he wrote. “I take the commitment and the support of the United States towards the fight of achieving Venezuela’s freedom. In the name of the millions of Venezuelans who are still on our feet fighting, thank you President and the people of the United States.”



In a recent speech in Miami as part of his international tour to gain support for his cause, Guaidó was cheered by Venezuelans in exile as he assured them he was taking back to Caracas the “world’s backing” to oust Maduro. “We have a plan. We have a strategy,” Guaidó said. “We’re not alone, and we’re going to restore democracy.”

He also met with leaders in Colombia, Europe, and Canada, and added in the Miami rally about the future of his nation: “All options are on the table, but also under the table. There are things that are not talked about. All necessary actions will be used to finally liberate Venezuela.”

Last year, Trump met at the White House with Guaidó’s wife, Fabiana Rosales de Guaidó, who gave him a briefing on the desperate economic situation, civil rights violations, and health crisis faced by her people. “These are things that should never have been allowed to happen,” Trump said then. “But I’ll fix it.”