The Puerto Rican producer marks his debut as an artist with a new album that highlights his distinct talents and musical point-of-view.

Music has the power to move people. From the hypnotic rhythms of jazz to the infectious beats of reggaetón, there is truly nothing like turning up the volume on your favorite song.

For his debut album as an artist, Jota Rosa wants to create "an experience" for music fans everywhere with his Club Dieciséis 2—a follow-up to famed producer-artist and fellow Puerto Rican Tainy's Club Dieciséis.

Marking the now producer-artist's first step into a new direction of his career is the release of the song "Como ñengo" featuring rapper Kris Floyd and Colombian artist Feid. Creating Club Dieciséis 2, which is slated to release this fall through powerhouse duo Tainy and Lex Borrero's NEON16, was a marjorly important moment and opportunity for the producer-artist.

Rosa tells People Chica, "For me, I think this moment is an opportunity where I can express different facets that I have wanted to explore for a very long time." He continues, "I hope my fans experience Club Dieciséis 2 in its entirety and that by listening to the album, they can identify with the vision I brought [to] this project."

In an exclusive interview for People Chica, Rosa discusses why this album is so special for him, why Floyd and Feid were essential elements of "Como ñengo" and the advice he'd offer aspiring artists and producers.

Jota Rosa, Kris Floyd and Feid Credit: NEON16 / Guillermo Arroyo

You've worked on countless hits in the past, but this is your debut album as an artist. What does the moment mean for you as a musician?

For me, I think this moment is an opportunity where I can express different facets that I have wanted to explore for a very long time. This project gives me the opportunity for people to get to know me beyond what they are used to.

Producer and artist, Tainy, is someone that is known across the industry for his talent and his keen eye for music. What does it feel like for you to be handed the torch and receive so much trust from someone like him to continue a project and legacy like this?

I feel more than fortunate to be able to take on something so special and, more importantly, to have been trusted to do so. Tainy is more than just a mentor. He has become a great friend from whom I have learned a lot in and out of music...and it's a joy to be able to count on his opinion coming from a [musical] perspective.

Jota Rosa's "Como Ñengo" - Cover Art Credit: NEON 16

"Como ñengo" is sultry and hypnotic and feels like the perfect song to end the summer season with. Where did you pull the inspiration for this song? Why was this the right song to launch the album with?

Well, "Como ñengo" is a mix of everything I enjoy, from the music itself to the theme of the song. In every detail, I wanted to bring a bit of nostalgia [to] the sounds I grew up listening to and I believe it's the right song to introduce Club Dieciséis 2 because it reflects many of my musical influences and my personality—something that allows the audience to get to know me better, not only on a creative level but on a personal level.

You've collaborated with Puerto Rican rapper Kris Floyd and Colombian artist Feid. Why did you feel that they were essential to helping bring this song to life? What was it in their combined essence that felt "right" for the song?

I feel that Kris Floyd and Feid were essential in helping to bring this song to life because it's a combination that I've always wanted to hear. They are two of my favorite artists, and well, who better than them to help me on my debut as an artist!

Jota Rosa, Kris Floyd and Feid Credit: NEON16 / Guillermo Arroyo

What do you hope fans will take away from Club Dieciséis 2 as far as your talents as an artist and producer go?

An experience. I hope my fans experience Club Dieciséis 2 in its entirety and that by listening to the album, they can identify with the vision I brought [to] this project. From the songs, the music videos, and even the artwork—the entire creative space of this album.

Many artists look to honor their culture through the music that they create. How do you hope to honor your Puerto Rican heritage with this album?

For me, of course, it's a tough job since there are so many Puerto Rican talents, but I feel super proud to be Puerto Rican and I believe that is reflected [in] the style of music created on this album.

What is a piece of advice you'd give an aspiring producer and artist who is looking to establish themselves within the industry?