Rising Star: Jose Salazar Breaks Down Barriers in the Fashion World

Like many of us, Jose Salazar got into TikTok in early 2021 when we found ourselves at home and with lots of free time.

"I found an old denim jacket lying around and decided to up-cycle it into one of my original designs and record the process for TikTok. The video did so well that it motivated me to keep creating," he tells People Chica.

Today, he's sharing a glimpse into the fashion world with almost 500,000 followers.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Salazar dives into what the future holds for him, his experience working with LaQuan Smith and how he celebrates his culture.

Jose Miguel Salazar, fashion designer, tiktok creator Credit: Courtesy of Jose Salazar

When did you start being interested in fashion?

Growing up in the early 2000's, I was fascinated by music videos and the fashion and style in them. I found myself creating pop star characters in my sketchbook with my own designs. Although I didn't realize it then, I was interested in fashion. When I turned 15, my parents took me on a trip to Italy that changed everything for me. I go to see firsthand how fascinating the fashion industry can be. Immediately after that, illustrating my own designs became a more serious hobby. I never thought about fashion design as a viable career path for me until one day my grandmother found my sketches and asked me if I wanted to go to school for fashion, which made me realize that was possible.

Can you share a bit about your experience working for LaQuan Smith?

It has been by far the most thrilling experience of my life. I am so grateful to have been offered the opportunity to work with such an amazing team and be part of such memorable moments such as the first fashion show to ever take place on top of the Empire State. I have been able to meet so many amazing models, stylists, designers, and singers that I grew up watching. It feels very surreal to me that I get to live my dream of living in New York and working in the fashion industry, and I can't think of a better place to do that than LaQuan Smith.

What would you like to be doing five years from now?

When I originally started getting into fashion, I always said I wanted to establish my own brand, which is definitely still a dream of mine. But once I started working in the industry, I realized how quickly things can change, and that there are opportunities that show up out of the blue. I love designing, but I also like creative directing, styling, and assisting. I'm very open to seeing where life takes me career-wise. But my long-term dream is to establish or creative direct my own line of clothing.

How do you celebrate/embrace being Latino?

When I moved to New York I started to notice cultural differences more than ever before. Oddly enough, being in a new environment reinforced my sense of identity as a Latino. I love to embrace being Latino by sharing little bits and pieces of my culture with people who don't know much about it, whether it's through gifts, music, stories, or food. I'm really proud of where I come from.