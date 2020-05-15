Listen to Karol G's New Song With the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are back again with another collaboration with a Latinx artist — this time with Karol G, who features on the new single "X." The song was released on Friday and is a blend of dance-pop and Latin-alt rumba. “She said, 'Oh oh oh, kiss me like your ex is in the room,'” goes the chorus; Karol G sings her part in Spanish.

Karol and the Jonas Brothers will perform the new song on The Voice’s finale on Tuesday (May 19) on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. Along with "X," the Jonas Brothers also released "Five More Minutes," which they first performed at the Grammys back in January.

This isn't the first time the brothers have teamed up with a Latinx artist. Last year they collaborated with Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha for the summer hit "Runaway."

Karol G has also been staying busy during quarantine with the release of her new song "Follow," made with her fiancé Anuel AA. The duo released a video, too, which was shot in their home in Miami.