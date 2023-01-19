Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Shares Her First Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have introduced the world to their new baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens.

On January 19, the model shared the first photo of their infant daughter alongside their two other children, son Miles Theodore, and daughter Luna Simone. In the photo, the eldest siblings are holding the baby and staring lovingly at her.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen captioned the photo. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss."

According to PEOPLE, Legend had confirmed the infant was born on January 13 during a private concert.

"Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," Teigen concluded.

The 37-year-old revealed she was expecting her third child in early August, nearly two years after her miscarriage with the couple's son Jack in 2020. In February 2020, she shared that she was undergoing IVF treatments in an Instagram story.

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend at Disneyland. | Credit: Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote. "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b—–, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"