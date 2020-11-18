Joe Biden Appoints 3 Latinos to His White House Staff

President-elect Joe Biden has named three Latinos to be part of his White House senior staff: Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, and Anthony Bernal, who all worked under President Barack Obama's administration as well.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager, will be the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She is the granddaughter of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez, and also worked for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign as the national political director and the traveling chief of staff. During the Obama administration, she was a special assistant to the president and the senior deputy director in the Office of Public Engagement. She also has worked at the Department of the Interior.

Anthony Bernal and Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, meanwhile, will work in the office of incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Bernal, who was her chief of staff during the campaign and a deputy campaign manager, will serve as her senior adviser. He has worked for the Biden family for over a decade, and has worked under former President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore.

Reynoso was named chief of staff to Jill Biden. In the Obama administration, she served as the U.S. ambassador to Uruguay and as a deputy assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere. "For my chief of staff, it was important to find someone with deep experience and an understanding of government. I wanted someone with heart and a passion for public service, " Jill Biden said in a statement to NBC News. "I found all of that and more in Julissa — an accomplished diplomat, legal expert, and strategist. We are living through an unparalleled time of uncertainty, but I know that, with her leadership in my office, we will be able to make a difference for so many Americans."