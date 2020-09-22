New Poll Shows Joe Biden Leading Donald Trump Among Latino Voters

On Sunday, a new poll conducted by NBC News, the Wall Street Journal, and Telemundo showed that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 62 percent to 26 percent among registered Latino voters. This places him slightly behind Hillary Clinton at this time during her presidential race in 2016; the former Secretary of State led Trump by 63 percent to 16 percent according to the same poll that year.

The poll's respondents said they thought Biden is better at addressing the Latino community's concerns with 59 percent compared to 18 percent for Trump. Asked who is better at dealing with the economy, the respondents said Biden was, with 41 percent choosing the former vice president compared to 39 percent choosing Trump.

Image zoom ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

"Biden's Latino support is greater than his performance with all voters, 51 percent of which say they would vote for him over Trump," Aileen Cardona-Arroyo, a senior analyst at Hart Research, told NBC News. Latinos are the largest group of nonwhite voters this election with 32 million registered, but the National Association of Elected and Appointed Officials has projected that only about 14.6 million of them will actually vote in November. Among those registered, voters ranging from the ages of 18 to 39 years old are Biden's biggest supporters.