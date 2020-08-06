Joe Biden Introduces Plan to Empower Latino Voters

On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared his plan for empowering the Latino community if he wins the United States election in November. The plan addresses the economic inequalities Latinos face in America, which has become an even bigger issue during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden introduced the plan the day after the first anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that took the lives of 23 people. It also debuted the day after the Trump campaign released a new Spanish-language ad that attempts to compare progressive politics in the U.S. to socialist dictators and politicians in Latin America.

In addition to its economic provisions — increasing the minimum wage, restoring overtime pay — the plan includes things like restoring funding for Planned Parenthood, expanding access to health care, and reforming the country's immigration system. For the latter, Biden mentions finally giving DREAMers and certain TPS recipients a path to citizenship, as well as a plan to "streamline" the asylum process.

The former vice president is pledging to work on building the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino, and promises to form a diverse Cabinet that reflects the country's population. His plan also talks about reducing mass incarceration in the U.S., emphasizing that "too many" incarcerated people are Black and brown. "As president, Biden will spur states to shift from incarceration to prevention," the plan reads. "He’ll eliminate mandatory minimums for nonviolent crimes and get rid of cash bail, so income doesn’t determine how long someone is in jail. He’ll invest $1 billion a year in juvenile justice reform; decriminalize cannabis; and end incarceration for drug use alone, diverting people to drug courts and treatment, and expanding access to mental health care."