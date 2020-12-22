Biden Team Considering Plan to Stop Deportation of Hondurans and Guatemalans

The plan would keep Central Americans from being deported to their home countries, which saw severe destruction during Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

According to Reuters, Joe Biden's administration is considering a plan to help stop more than a million Honduran and Guatemalan immigrants from being deported to their home countries, which were severely damaged by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in November. The team is considering granting those people Temporary Protected Status, which would allow those already in the United States to stay and work legally if their home countries have been affected by natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other events that prevent their safe return. The designations last from six to 18 months and can be renewed.

"They're looking into TPS the same way they're looking into a number of things to decide on the right course of action," one source told Reuters. "Circumstances on the ground certainly warrant that."

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Hurricanes Eta and Iota caused about $1.9 billion in damages and losses in Honduras. "The impacts of the two storms in Honduras have been devastating both in social and economic terms," ECLAC said in a report. "At the humanitarian level there are more than 4 million people affected with 2.5 million people in need. There are 92,000 people in shelters and 62,000 houses affected."

If Biden's team does grant TPS to Hondurans and Guatemalans, it would be a major expansion of the program and the biggest use of that authority in decades. President Donald Trump attempted to phase out most enrollment in the TPS program during his administration, arguing that affected countries had recovered from natural disasters that happened years or decades ago, but the proposed terminations were slowed by federal courts and protections will remain in place at least until October 2021.