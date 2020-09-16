Joe Biden Makes Appeal to the Latino Community at Hispanic Heritage Month Event

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attempted to appeal to Latino voters at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, Florida. Biden was the last speaker of the evening, following celebrity supporters Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin, and Luis Fonsi, who introduced him. Before speaking, the former vice president pulled out his phone and played Fonsi's award-winning song "Despacito" for about 15 seconds.

"I just have one thing to say," Biden said as he looked at his phone. "Hang on here." He then held his device to the microphone as the 2017 hit played, bobbing his head and gently dancing behind the podium. "I'll tell you what," he said after pausing the music. "If I had the talent of any one of these people, I'd be elected president by acclamation."

The moment was criticized by many on the right, including President Donald Trump. "China is drooling," he tweeted. "They can't believe this!" The video Trump shared, however, had been manipulated so it seemed that Biden was playing N.W.A.'s "F*** Tha Police" instead of "Despacito." Biden actually does not support defunding the police, despite Trump ads that claim otherwise.

Despite the criticism of the incident, Fonsi tweeted that it was an honor to present Biden at the event and said he believes the candidate will be a great leader. "It was a true honor for me to introduce Vice President Joe Biden tonight," he shared. "A great leader who has shown his respect and admiration for the Latino community and for PR for many years. It is time we have a president who treats us with the dignity we deserve!"