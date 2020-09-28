Joe Biden Says He Would Freeze Deportations for His First 100 Days in Office

During a recent interview with Telemundo, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden offered a response about what he would do to correct the Obama administration's record on mass deportation and prevent it from happening again under a Biden administration. "There are going to be no deportations in the first 100 days," he said in the interview.

Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, shocked by his answer, asked Biden to confirm that he's going to freeze deportations. Biden then clarified that his policy will be to freeze deportations during his first 100 days in office and that the only people who will be subject to deportation are those who have committed a felony in the United States.

The interview, conducted earlier this month, resurfaced after Donald Trump's son Eric Trump falsely claimed that Biden had been using a teleprompter during the segment. CNN's Fact Check reported that the claim is part of the Trump campaign strategy to wrongly convince voters that Biden is mentally impaired. Biden did answer questions from Telemundo viewers that were shown on a monitor during the interview, but his answers were not previously programmed on a teleprompter as Eric's tweet claimed.

Telemundo also confirmed that Biden didn't use a teleprompter in the interview. "Recent social media posts claiming @JoeBiden used a teleprompter during an interview with Noticias Telemundo and anchor @jdbalart are absolutely FALSE," the network tweeted. Diaz-Balart also confirmed that Biden was not reading a prompter. "He was asked to answer questions from Telemundo viewers," Diaz-Balart told Politico. "He would answer the monitor. In one moment the monitor went to black. I told him he could answer looking at me, and that was that."