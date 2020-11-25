Joaquin Castro Is Running for Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

If chosen, he would be the second Latino and first Mexican American to lead the committee.

On Tuesday, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus endorsed Texas Representative Joaquin Castro to be the next chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. If chosen, he would be the second Latino and first Mexican American to lead the committee. In the role, he would work closely with President-elect Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic and would help rebuild the country's diplomatic infrastructure in the aftermath of the Trump administration.

Castro is hoping to win over other senior Democrats — Gregory Meeks of New York and Brad Sherman of California — who are also making a bid for the position. In his campaign for the post, Castro pushed for a "new generation" of leadership and a more global approach to foreign affairs.

Image zoom Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"We should look at things like climate change and climate refugees and the rights of Indigenous peoples and women and LGBTQ individuals through a foreign policy lens," he said in a phone call with NBC News. "The Foreign Affairs Committee has only paid scant attention to those things over the years."

Castro and Representative David Cicilline recently introduced a measure called the LOVE Act, which would require Congress to review the cases of hundreds of diplomats who lost jobs in the past because of their sexual orientation.