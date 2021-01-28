Joaquin Castro Urges Joe Biden to Give Healthcare to DACA Recipients 

In a letter with 93 other House members, the Texas representative asked the president to allow DACA recipients to get coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

On Tuesday, Texas Representative Joaquin Castro — in a letter signed by 93 other House members — urged President Joe Biden to allow DACA recipients to get healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act. More than 200,000 DACA recipients are essential workers; the letter noted that the change would benefit those people as well as the general public.

The letter, which was addressed to Biden and Norris Cochran, Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services, says "access to COVID-19 testing and treatment for DACA recipients and their U.S. citizen children is absolutely critical during this pandemic, particularly for the 202,500 DACA recipients employed as essential workers on the front lines to keep our country healthy and running."

There is a rule that prevents DACA recipients from enrolling in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, because they are not considered "lawfully present." However, Castro argued that they are treated as lawfully present for other federal programs, so the rule should be repealed. The rule excludes a pool of young healthy adults, "the exact type of participants that Congress sought to encourage" to buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, Castro said.

Changing the rule would also make DACA recipients eligible for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, both of which are publicly funded, income-based assistance programs. In total, it would allow about 650,000 DACA recipients to get care through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.