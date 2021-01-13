On Wednesday, Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

Joaquin Castro Wants to Stop Federal Property From Ever Being Named for Trump

Democratic Texas Representative Joaquin Castro wants to make sure that Donald Trump's name doesn't end up on federal property after he leaves office. Last week, he tweeted that he was preparing legislation that would "prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump" once his presidency ends next week.

"President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some [of] our nation's most significant and sacred federal property," Castro wrote. "Most importantly — let us learn from our past. Donald Trump should never become a future generation's confederate symbol."

It's a tradition for federal buildings to be named after former presidents. According to the U.S. General Services Administration, federal buildings and properties named for presidents include a U.S. courthouse in Santa Ana, California, named after Ronald Reagan, and a Department of Education Building in Washington, D.C., named after Lyndon B. Johnson.

Presidential libraries have also been established for each president since Herbert Hoover, though it remains unclear if Trump will continue that tradition. The Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which will include a new branch of the city's public library, is set to begin construction this year.

Castro's announcement came just days before his vote to impeach Trump after last week's Capitol building riot. "I voted yes to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol," he tweeted.