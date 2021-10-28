The Nuyorican mother of three became the first Latina to take on this role in the 156-year history of the department.

Joann Díaz is making history as the first Latina fire lieutenant in the New York City Fire Department.

The Nuyorican mother of three —who grew up between the Bronx and Puerto Rico— was inspired as a child to break barriers and pursue her dreams by the off-Broadway play "Annie Get Your Gun."

"I grew up admiring women who defied the odds and felt I was destined to do the same. Along with the excitement of facing unknown challenges, I became interested in joining the FDNY when I noticed there was little to no female representation," she said in a statement to JoinFDNY.com. "I joined the FDNY because I wanted to demonstrate to my peers that women can serve here, and I wanted to inspire other women to join the FDNY."

Díaz started her career eighteen years ago as one of a handful of women in the FDNY and the only Latina at the Engine 79 station in the Bronx.

"I have been a Firefighter for 18 years and assigned to Engine 79 my entire career. The camaraderie that I have experienced as a member of the Department and being the first Hispanic female to be promoted to Lieutenant is a dream come true. I am grateful to all the support from my family, my brothers of Engine 79/Ladder 37/Battalion 27 and mentors. I am humbled to have been promoted and I am committed, without reservation, to work tirelessly to continue the FDNY tradition of service, leadership and sacrifice."