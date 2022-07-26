The 14 year old had this unexpected response after being followed by photographers around Paris.

How Emme Muñiz Faced Off with Paparazzi During JLo and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon

Emme Maribel Muñiz is giving the paparazzi something to snap at while on vacation with her new extended family.

The 14-year-old daughter of Marc Anthony and Jennifer López, who accompanied the newlyweds, has been strolling through Paris with her twin brother Max and stepsister Seraphina, Ben Affleck's second daughter with Jennifer Garner.

Despite not being A-list artists like their famous parents, the kids haven't been exempt from being photographed during their stay in the City of Love, something that Emme doesn't seem to mind, especially as she perused several boutiques.

Emme Credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Just as she was entering Sephora alongside Seraphina, the teen made several gestures and poses showing that despite their incessant following she's here to have fun.

Over the last couple of years, Emme has gotten used to being in the public eye, first performing at the Pepsi Superbowl Halftime Show with her mother, at several public outings and at a recent show where JLo introduced her using gender-neutral pronouns.

Emme Credit: The Grosby Group

She also seems relaxed in the presence of her mother and new stepdad as they all spend quality time together as a family.