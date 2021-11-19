From Christina Aguilera to Anitta, we've got new tracks to get you moving in the right direction.

New Music Friday: Set the Weekend on Fire with These 5 Songs

This lunar eclipse has us all feeling a little out of it, so this weekend's New Music Friday was created to help get you hyped up.

The recommendations range from Reggaeton to Pop to Romance featuring some bops from top artists like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Anitta.

So, pull out that speaker and get ready to jam out!

1. "Suéltate" (From Sing 2) by Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA and Jarina De Marco

Dance along to Anitta's latest song "Suéltate" off of the Sing 2 official soundtrack. This track brings fellow powerhouses Bia and Jarina in the mix for an altogether explosive collaboration about self-love and how we are all equally magical.

2. "Vamo' a beber" by Juan Magán

DJ, producer and singer, Juan Magán, is bringing a new anthem to cure the blues. "Vamo' a beber" is filled with good vibes and brings back the Electro-Latino genre he made popular in 2007.

3. "On My Way (Marry Me)" by Jennifer Lopez

JLO's new ballad is the kind of song that dreams are made of and serves as a preview of her upcoming film set to premiere in 2022. In it, a pop superstar (played by Lopez) is left at the altar by her famous fiancé (played by Maluma) just before their wedding at Madison Square Garden forcing her to marry a random person in the crowd (played by Owen Wilson).

"This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight," Lopez told fans during a performance of the track at Global Citizen Live in September.

4. "Prende el arbolito" by El Alfa, El Cherry Scom, Kiko el Crazy and Shelow Shaq

'Tis the season for Christmas music and El Alfa does not disappoint. He teams up with El Cherry Scom, Kiko el Crazy and Shelow Shaq to bring everyone the dembow-inspired Christmas song they never knew they needed.

5. "Somos nada" by Christina Aguilera