Jhay Cortez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in New Music Video

Last week, Jhay Cortez released a double music video featuring two new songs: "El Precio de la Fama" and his new single "Kobe en LA." "In P.R they love me like Kobe in L.A.," go the lyrics of the latter. The dark and mysterious music video mixes film with animation, and one scene shows Cortez sitting on top of a basketball hoop that's in flames.

The music video also includes visuals like an altar with candles and an angel. "Kobe Bryant's mentality had an even bigger impact than his game or what he did for basketball," Cortez told Remezcla of the song. "That was his gift to the world. If we all had that mentality, we would all be legends, he had a legendary mentality. It's a tribute to that mentality."

The Puerto Rican reggaetonero, 27, recently joined forces with Bad Bunny in the music video "Dákiti" and has also collaborated with Kali Uchis and J Balvin.