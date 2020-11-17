Jhay Cortez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in New Music Video
The song celebrates the legacy of the late basketball star.
Last week, Jhay Cortez released a double music video featuring two new songs: "El Precio de la Fama" and his new single "Kobe en LA." "In P.R they love me like Kobe in L.A.," go the lyrics of the latter. The dark and mysterious music video mixes film with animation, and one scene shows Cortez sitting on top of a basketball hoop that's in flames.
The music video also includes visuals like an altar with candles and an angel. "Kobe Bryant's mentality had an even bigger impact than his game or what he did for basketball," Cortez told Remezcla of the song. "That was his gift to the world. If we all had that mentality, we would all be legends, he had a legendary mentality. It's a tribute to that mentality."
The Puerto Rican reggaetonero, 27, recently joined forces with Bad Bunny in the music video "Dákiti" and has also collaborated with Kali Uchis and J Balvin.
Cortez is not the only urban music star who has paid tribute to the late basketball legend, who was killed in a helicopter accident in California in January. Bad Bunny also paid homage to Kobe Bryant with his song "6 Rings." That track starts off with sounds of people cheering for Bryant as the Lakers star played on the court and ends with Bryant thanking his fans. "Sometimes I wonder if I should respect the 10 Commandments, and where is God at a time like this?" Bad Bunny sings, reflecting that "life is short and can be taken away in the blink of an eye."