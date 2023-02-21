Whether you're in the market for a stunning ring, an exquisite necklace, or a dainty bracelet, these three brands are your one-stop shop.

3 Jewelry Brands that'll Help You Shine All Year Long

Latinas and Latine femmes love to look good—regardless of the season.

For this reason, People Chica has gathered a short list of three jewelry brands that are set on helping everyone achieve their individual level of shine.

Check out some of the top picks below from Nodory Jewelry, Glazed Jewels, and the Cadena Collective to help bring out your inner Chica Boss.

Nodory Jewelry, Lana Bracelet Nodory Jewelry's Lana Bracelet is sustainably made demi fine jewelry made to empower women. | Credit: Courtesy of Nodory Jewelry

Nodory Jewelry

If you're looking for timeless pieces that will complement every outfit you own, look no further than Nodory Jewelry.

This Miami-based Latina-owned brand creates sustainable demi-fine affordable pieces that look to empower women everywhere.

Pictured above: Lana Bracelet, $85, nodory.com

Casablanca ring by Glazed Jewels Casablanca ring by Glazed Jewels | Credit: Courtesy of Glazed Jewels

Glazed Jewels

Rings, pendants, anklets—oh, my! Glazed Jewels is a brand perfect for women who want to add some serious sparkle to their everyday lives.

Take your outfits from casual to glam with any one of their high-quality pieces.

Pictured above: Casablanca Ring, $72, glazdjewels.com

Cadena Collective

Celebrate your cultura in a special way with the beautiful pieces from the bicultural brand Cadena Collective.

The Latina and veteran-owned marketplace not only sells stunning jewelry but also handmade clothes using unique textiles.