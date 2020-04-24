Jessie Reyez's "Same Side" Video Has Arrived

Jessie Reyez just released the video for “Same Side” from her album Before Love Came to Kill Us, and we are living for it. Earlier this year, Jessie talked to CHICA about her debut album and shared insight into her process. “It’s always been and always will be from my heart to my mouth to my pen,” she said.

Reyez's music is deeply penetrating and personal, and she described her debut album as being about the relationship between love and death. "Same Side," a heart-wrenching song found right in the center of the album, has reflective lyrics about a toxic relationship. The narrator loves the person she's with but knows that they are destroying her emotionally: "I feel like I am tied down to someone / Who's makin' me cry more than makin' me smile."

"Same Side" reveals the emotional turmoil and insecurity that stems from infidelity. The video, which serves as the prequel to "Crazy," shows Jessie seeking revenge on her lover for tearing her down during their relationship. Watch "Same Side" below.