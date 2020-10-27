Jessie Reyez's Signature Lipstick Is on Sale for $5 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She might not realize it, but former CHICA cover star Jessie Reyez has the effortless cool-girl look down to a science, from her side-swept curls to her perfectly arched brows. Following the release of her debut full-length album in March, she spilled all the tea about her low-maintenance routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Though her use of makeup in the clip is expectedly minimal, Reyez highlights Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade Nude Fury as a go-to product for creating her signature mauve-colored pout. Great news — it happens to be on sale for just $5 right now.

The Super Lustrous Lipstick features an ultra-creamy formula enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil, which moisturizes lips while maintaining long-lasting color. As she notes in her Beauty Secrets video, Reyez also wears it as a subtle alternative to blush, dabbing a bit off of her lips and onto the apples of her cheeks with her fingertips.

The Colombian-Canadian musician isn't the only one who loves this lipstick; the product has raked in over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about its vibrant color payoff and lightweight, hydrating texture. "I typically just put on ChapStick, and it feels just like that on my lips," said a reviewer. "It's so comfortable I almost forget I'm wearing it."

One shopper who purchased the Nude Fury shade put her opinions on the lipstick even more succinctly: "Straight LOVING IT!"