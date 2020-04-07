Jessie Reyez Talks About Her New Album and Recording With Eminem

Jessie Reyez talked to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about her new album Before Love Came to Kill Us and recording with rapper Eminem. The Canadian Colombian singer, 28, opened up about the inspiration behind her heartfelt lyrics that talk about love and heartbreak. "I feel like I’d be lying if I knew how to navigate that, there’s still baggage I’m dealing with daily," she admitted about healing from past relationship drama. "I’m still learning to handle the situation so I don’t get depressed again. It’s not healthy. And it’s just a reflection of what I went through. I never learned how to love with boundaries. Either I love you wholeheartedly or I don’t rock with you at all. I don’t know how to not ride or die once I love."

The singer admits she considered postponing the release of her new album due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her fans convinced her to share her new songs with the world. "I was mad close to postponing it," she said. "I was going real heavy on promotions about a week ago. And it felt weird. I told my team, and they were like, 'Yo, listen, there’s people that are waiting for it but if your soul isn’t behind you we understand.' Shoutout to social media, I know there’s more people out there in bad situations, so I asked them if I should hold off or not and I did one of those polls and it was like 97 percent was to drop it."

Recording the song "Coffin" with Eminem was a dream come true. "That’s just him coming through and being consistent," she said. "We just got that in this year … It’s just crazy that I got to work with him on my first album. He’s just been supportive — he pulled through."

The album, out now, also includes the Spanish song "La Memoria" about “a memory that’s like a cavity," Reyez said, explaining that there is nothing you can do to clear it. "You’re stuck with having to dig that out."