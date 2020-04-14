Jessica Marie Garcia Shares Her Must-Have Lipstick and Other Necessities

Image zoom Jessica Marie Garcia

Jessica Marie Garcia is CHICA's May cover star, and when she's not busy filming Netflix's On My Block or planning her next move (writing, producing, directing, etc.), you can find her sipping a La Croix while listening to Mariah Carey. Here, she talks about some of the products she can't live without.

1. Vive Cosmetics Qué Matte Liquid Lipstick in Maria, $20

Courtesy Vive Cosmetics

"I love it because I am the messiest lipstick person, and once this lipstick is on, it is on. It is not gonna rub off — you will have it on all night. It’s this perfect nude shade that is really complimentary to my skin tone. And I will support and celebrate any Latina-owned and -operated business!"

2. Alamar Cosmetics DesNUDEas Lip Gloss in Dulce, $15

Courtesy Alamar Cosmetics

"[It's a] color that you can add a little bit of a darker liner at night, to make it really pop, or you can just leave it on its own and it’s a perfect daytime color. I like transitional makeup — a day-to-night situation. And also, hello! Latina-owned and -operated business."

3. KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation in Medium, $45

Courtesy KKW Beauty

"I have about 18 bottles. I had a horrible time growing up with psoriasis. I never showed my legs because I was so embarrassed; I would always wear pants and I was like, 'I guess I’m never gonna be that girl who goes to the beach and wears dresses.' It was always such an insecurity of mine. I tried different body foundations and they were always oily or coming off on everything, and KKW was the first one that had a much better drying process if you don’t over-apply. And the fact that Kim [Kardashian West] made it because of her psoriasis? I was like, 'OK, perfect.' It’s changed my life."

4. La Croix Cúrate Cherry Lime Sparkling Water, $3.88

"A few years I was diagnosed pre-diabetic, and at that time I was probably drinking nine cans of diet soda a day. So I started doing La Croix because I really love that carbonation, and it just makes me feel like I’m drinking a soda without drinking a soda. There are 800 of them in my refrigerator at all times in this flavor specifically — my favorite."

5. Aliver 24K Gold Collagen Face Mask, $2.97

"It’s super hydrating. It doesn’t matter if I didn’t get any sleep the night before — my makeup artist always starts me off with it, and it makes me feel like I had eight hours of sleep. I feel ready and quenched. Your skin just feels like, 'Woo! That feels nice.' I’m obsessed."

6. MoValues 3-in-1 Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $19.98

Courtesy MoValues

"I keep mine in the freezer. I’ll do it over a face mask, or I’ll do it just on its own right after doing a cleanser and moisturizer."

7. Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pumps, $695

Courtesy Christian Louboutin

"I sometimes put them on and just look in the mirror. They make your legs look like they’re eight feet long. That’s why they hurt. But they’re also a size too small. You’re supposed to get a size bigger in Louboutins and I didn’t know that. My friends got these for me for my bridal shower and I was so excited, and then I put them on and I literally cried. They just do not fit, not even a little bit, but I do look at them. I’m like, 'How do I display that I have them? Do I go out and just hold the shoes?' Or just put them in a clear case. Other people have Emmys, and I have a pair of Louboutins."

Courtesy Amazon

"All day, every day. I grew up with this album. Every song is a bop. It’s a non-skip album. Every single song, I’m singing with a hairbrush microphone at the top of my lungs, off-key. Mariah Carey’s always been that performer for me. She could spit on me and I’d be like, 'Oh my God, thank you.' I’m obsessed with her."

For more with Jessica Marie, pick up the new issue of People en Español, on stands now.