Jessica Marie Garcia and Julissa Calderon Get Their Own Netflix Talk Show

On Monday, Netflix announced that stars Jessica Marie Garcia and Julissa Calderon are getting their own talk show called Go Off, premiering this Wednesday. "Introducing Go Off, our new show hosted by @jess_m_garcia & @lajulissa," Con Todo Netflix wrote on IGTV with a trailer for the new show. "Starting March 10 on Netflix YouTube and Con Todo, Jess & Julissa will bring you the latest on what they're watching, pop culture chisme, comedy sketches, and fan advice. stay tuned for more from these reinas!"

The announcement came after both actresses shared that they were working on something through their social media platforms.

Garcia, who will soon film the last season of On My Block, wrote about the new show on her Instagram. "Introducing Go Off! w/ Jess & Julissa," she wrote along with the trailer. Calderon, who stars in Netflix's Gentefied, commented: "Let's GO OFF mi amor! Soooo happy to be doing this with YOU!"

Last month, Calderon released her latest project, a manifestation journal called Manifest That S***. "And she's officially here!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "My 'MANIFEST THAT SH*T' journal has been completed! I had this idea for a while now and to see it be tangible is amazing! I cannot express how proud I am of this and how excited I am for all of you to get your hands on one ... I worked really hard to make it as perfect as possible! I also worked with some amazing women who helped my vision become reality. I love it so much — it's so sleek, sexy, real, and so me!!! A different kinda journal, cause we different over here!"

Calderon also shared the trailer for the new show on Instagram. "I hope y'all are ready, cause WE. ARE. COMING!!!" she wrote. "Let's gooooo!"