LatinXcellence: Jessica Marie Garcia, TV Trailblazer
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Cuban-Mexican American actress Jessica Marie Garcia, a Latina breaking barriers in the entertainment industry.
Here at People CHICA we celebrate our Latinidad 365 days a year, but during Hispanic Heritage Month, we go extra hard. Established in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month (also known as Latino Heritage Month or Latinx Heritage Month) recognizes the generations of Latinos who have positively influenced and enhanced our society. All month long, we'll be celebrating with a series called #LatinXcellence, highlighting people who are making a difference in Latino culture today through their art, work, and activism.
Growing up, Jessica Marie Garcia searched for representations of her Cuban and Mexican culture in the entertainment industry, but at first, she only saw it in telenovelas. Actors like Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera, and John Leguizamo gave her the push to pursue acting and helped her realize she could act in English, embrace her curves, and be funny on-screen. "Those were definitely steps in finding who I am and representation of who I thought I was," she told People CHICA earlier this year. "The fact that I get to be that for someone else is priceless."
The Orlando-born actress is now representing the Latino community on screen in shows like Diary of a Future President on Disney+ and Netflix's On My Block, and is happy there are now more Latino-focused shows geared at English-speaking audiences. "It's 100 percent giving those opportunities to Latino writers, to producers, to directors, and also expanding what we think the Latino story is," she said. "There are Latinos all over the world. It's also knowing that there are so many different shades to Latinos. There's a lot of colorism in our industry and in our culture, so it's important for us to focus on telling genuine Afro-Latino stories from Afro-Latino writers."
Jessica, who's recently spoken out about the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of the Latino vote, never compromises her culture for her career, and says she has turned down auditions for parts she saw as too "degrading." And in the future, she hopes to be the person writing those character breakdowns. "I want to write, produce, direct. I want my own production company. I want to make the content that I want to make, make the stories that have been living in me. I'm ready to be on the same list as Mindy Kaling and Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Eva Longoria. I'm ready. Speak it into existence!"