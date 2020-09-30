LatinXcellence: Jessica Marie Garcia, TV Trailblazer

Here at People CHICA we celebrate our Latinidad 365 days a year, but during Hispanic Heritage Month, we go extra hard. Established in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month (also known as Latino Heritage Month or Latinx Heritage Month) recognizes the generations of Latinos who have positively influenced and enhanced our society. All month long, we'll be celebrating with a series called #LatinXcellence, highlighting people who are making a difference in Latino culture today through their art, work, and activism.

Growing up, Jessica Marie Garcia searched for representations of her Cuban and Mexican culture in the entertainment industry, but at first, she only saw it in telenovelas. Actors like Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera, and John Leguizamo gave her the push to pursue acting and helped her realize she could act in English, embrace her curves, and be funny on-screen. "Those were definitely steps in finding who I am and representation of who I thought I was," she told People CHICA earlier this year. "The fact that I get to be that for someone else is priceless."

The Orlando-born actress is now representing the Latino community on screen in shows like Diary of a Future President on Disney+ and Netflix's On My Block, and is happy there are now more Latino-focused shows geared at English-speaking audiences. "It's 100 percent giving those opportunities to Latino writers, to producers, to directors, and also expanding what we think the Latino story is," she said. "There are Latinos all over the world. It's also knowing that there are so many different shades to Latinos. There's a lot of colorism in our industry and in our culture, so it's important for us to focus on telling genuine Afro-Latino stories from Afro-Latino writers."