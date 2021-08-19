The Greatest Showman actor showed the world his dance moves are still on point in his TikTok debut alongside The Honest Company founder Jessica Alba.

Jessica Alba got Zac Efron to show off his dance moves in his first-ever TikTok video—and not for a High School Musical return.

The actor joined Alba in a video they recorded while on set filming a Visit Dubai ad series directed by Craig Gillespie.

"That time I got @zacefron to do a TikTok with me between set ups while shooting 🎥🍿🎬 w #CraigGillespie for #DubaiTourism," the actress captioned the clip where they are seen sporting safari-style travel attire. "This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever 😜💯💃🏽🕺🏼"

In the video, the Hollywood stars take on the popular TikTok challenge "Don't Rush." They perform a short, synchronized choreography and then break out into their own moves toward the end of the clip. Alba also shared their dance on her Instagram account.

Though this may have been Efron's first TikTok video ever, the actor has been sharing clips and photos of his current project with Alba on his Instagram.

"She drives, I pick the playlist #comingsoon #CraigGilespie @jessicaalba," he captioned a photo where they are filmed driving a truck.

In another clip, they are a fighting couple in an action movie spoof a la Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"She's always getting me out of trouble... 🎒 #DubaiPresents @jessicaalba ," the Emmy Award winner wrote in the caption.

Alba was on hiatus from the cameras since giving birth to her first child in 2008, focusing on her family and running The Honest Company, which she founded and offers natural and ethically sourced household and baby products, among other things.