A new era has dawned for The Honest Company with the appointment of Carla Vernón as their new Chief Executive Officer, starting January 2023.

The new role sets Vernón as one of the only Afro-Latina CEOs at a United States publicly traded company, reflecting the values and diversity among the brand's consumers. She will replace the current CEO, Nick Vlahos, who will step down after almost six years at the mission-driven company founded by actress Jessica Alba.

Vernón previously served as Vice President of Consumables Categories at Amazon and comes with ample experience from more than two decades at General Mills where she was at the helm of brands within the company's vast portfolio.

Carla Vernón and Jessica Alba Carla Vernón and Jessica Alba. | Credit: Courtesy of the Honest Company

Now, she joins Alba in taking the digitally-native Honest Brand to the next level and furthering their clean lifestyle movement across the globe, while inspiring new generations of women to step up to leadership roles.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Alba and Vernón share their new vision for the future of The Honest Company and their best advice for female CEOs.

You've been recently announced as one of the only Afro-Latina CEOs of a publicly traded company. What does it feel like for you to be leading a brand with the prestige of The Honest Company?

Carla Vernón: It feels like a privilege. What I've been telling people today is that sometimes the universe's plans exceed even my biggest dreams. It just feels like everything is larger than life. Bigger than I could imagine because I get to join a business that meets my values and the qualities I'm looking for in products and be part of this incredible team with Jess.

You have an impressive background working with multinational organizations such as General Mills, Amazon, and other purpose-driven brands. What is your vision for the Honest brand and the new perspective you're bringing to the table?

CV: The Honest brand already has such an important role in the world. I mean, when Jess had her vision that there were problems to solve for people who deserved products that they could feel safe to put on their bodies, that they could feel took good care and stewardship of the planet at the same time as really being good quality and good at what they do.

That came to her when she was just at the dawn of motherhood based on some of her own experiences as a child. That foundation is so deep and so meaningful, you don't finish with that mission. That mission only grows because there are so many more opportunities for us in different categories to continue to bring products that also treat our bodies well, treat our planet well, help us on our wellness journeys and there are so many products that were never developed with people like us in mind. People from our unique cultural experiences and people from our unique walks of life.

That was also one of the things that Jess has been able to see so well, is something that some of the big companies can't do as easily because everything the big companies do has to operate big right away. We get the chance to listen to these groups that haven't had their needs met and develop things that we know will be big, but the world has to learn about them first.

I'm sure when the first sustainable diaper came along, it was like, "Wait, what's that?" And now it's an expectation of all families as they're growing up that they want to try to do something better as they're raising their kids and give their kids the very best of everything. We have that of work to do across the board.

Jessica Alba: Even the first clean beauty product, people didn't think that it was possible to have something that was clean, that actually had pigment. People were used to just putting makeup that look like different shades of dirt on their face because it was mineral makeup and that was what was available.

I completely freaked the system and showed them that it could be done differently. I think Carla—she is such a visionary. She is intuitively in touch with the consumer and she's fearless in her pursuit of thinking outside the box and trying things. That's the type of leader Honest needs to move to the next level, but I think more importantly, that we just need in the world.

What is something you'd love women to know about reaching the high levels of business like that of a CEO and an Entrepreneur?

CV: That is something that Jess and I have talked about a lot, that we have both navigated in our individual journeys. It's kind of like finally having a sister that you can lean on and relax for a second because you're like, "Oh, you've been through that, too. I've been through that." You just thought you were doing this thing alone. How many times people tell you [that] you aren't ready, your idea isn't quite right or you don't understand, it's not that time for this thing that you can see so clearly it's the time for.

You've got to do a lot of work, head and heart, to actually keep your energy up. That is what I would tell people. We have to know where we go to refuel and reboot our energy because the world doesn't know how to accept people like us, that color outside the lines and show up differently outside the lines. We know there's a path and a way, and we might be forging it sometimes for the first time or one of the few who's forged it. And that requires a lot of fortitude and strength and [bumping] up against walls. So, you've got to know how to rejuvenate and be resilient.

JA: I think this is a really important time for Latinas in particular, because when it comes to just culturally what we've been through in every country, but particularly in the U.S., having a voice and a place in society, in the business world, in entertainment that frankly goes against every stereotype and stigma that's been out there about us for so long.

You know, what Carla is talking about is there's so much energy moving in a direction and we're facing it. As individuals, one by one, when we each get a little bit, a little win when we each pave our own way, but I think I know together collectively, it's a lot easier to move the needle forward and to blow up a lot of the systems that are just, frankly, outdated.

CV: You also know what I also love about us as Latinos and in our Latinidad is we also aren't from one cookie-cutter mold. That is another reason why it's fun to put one and one together, and hopefully, when you put one and one together in me and Jess, you get more than two.

My father was from Panama, Jess' family was from Mexico, all of our stories of what our immigrant experience, our family experience, our everything, our food, our nurturing, they aren't all the same. But we come together so united because this is our time and we represent something that has yet to have its full representation in leadership, in product, our voice at the table, in media, on networks, everything. This is our time. What we really hope also is that what we do is ignite a fire, making more believers, people who believe in themselves and people who believe in what Honest is going to bring forward.

Oftentimes you hear Latinos saying, "you can't become what you can't see." What does it feel like to have a company that shows not only your community but women overall what it means to reach for the stars?

JA: It's interesting because I think for so long, my family certainly played it really safe. For so long that meant survival because my dad grew up when California was still segregated until he was six years old. My grandparents grew up with a lot of oppression, racism, segregation, tías and tíos and everyone, thousands of cousins in Southern California. Gonzalez, Martinez, Alba, Garcia, all my cousins.

We've been here for a long time, I'm third generation on both sides of my grandparents, so I think the history of racism and segregation is something that's not easy to shake. Whether you're third generation, second, first—it doesn't really matter. It's hard to feel okay when the world and systems that are in place make you feel like you need to fly under the radar and you need to assimilate.

I would say that the only way that we're going to make the type of change that we want to see for ourselves and for everyone and to just be treated with fairness is to be bold and to think outside the box and to really unite around what you know is just right. It's the right thing to do. We are just as capable or just as intelligent and we are proven hard-working. There's nothing that should hold us back, frankly.

As a leader in your community, what does it feel like to also have a company that walks the walk and talks the talk?

JA: We have diverse leadership in our management team, [and] we have diverse leadership on our board as a public company as well. I have to tell you that even though we're here and we're doing what we're doing, we still get a ton of resistance.

Every day we still have to show up bold and we still have to put our stake in the ground every day as if it's never been done before. What I'm hoping is that it will be a lot easier. The more space Carla and I make and paving this road and widening it, the better for future generations so that we can have a lot more come through the store and it doesn't have to be as hard.

CV: Another thing that is so important in our communities, seeing us driving towards sustainability and, I like to call it planetary justice in a sense, is because so often our communities are situated in their own regions that are the most negatively affected by the negative outcomes of what's happening with the climate process, with pollution, with lack of resources.

The inspiration that Jess and the Honest team have had to say, "The world and the generations coming up deserve products that are still meeting all of your needs. But while we meet those needs, we're not going to do it at a sacrifice of treating the planet poorly." That's not just something that some group and some social status deserves.

Most importantly, we know that our communities need that advocacy and they need our voices to show that those are the places that have the biggest gap of where we need to go on sort of improving those circumstances and the sustainability and the environmental stewardship, clean water, clean air, clean infrastructure. Sometimes people think it's a very high-brow topic to talk about the planet and sustainability.

I love to remember, you know, who have been some of the farming communities and knowing the planet and knowing stewardship of the land the longest and the most: our people. Our people have counted on nurturing the earth and making their living from the earth. They know we're not far distant from it. It's very connected to what Jessica's doing and I like it because it's been clever the way Honest is doing it through the mainstream.

As Chica Bosses, how do you hope to continue creating spaces for women in business?

JA: I think definitely being vocal and verbal and allowing the stages that we are fortunate to be on. It's important that we continue to bring more up with us, that we prove and show that we can. It's not just one or two seats at the table, there's ten more, let's fill them up, let's go. By us bringing more along, then people will see that they deserve also to be there. So that's what I'm committed to and I know that's what Carla is committed to as well.

CA: I love to practice two things in my day-to-day business life in order to make sure the voices that aren't heard really do get a chance to practice using their voice and their power and to be heard. I like to amplify and I like to affirm both of those two things. If you can be present as a leader and notice that maybe somebody put an idea out there in a meeting or somehow communicated it to the team and the idea hasn't been fully appreciated or processed, as a leader, you can play a big role.