This week's #NewMusicFriday will have you jamming out to Jesse & Joy, Dylan Fuentes and Mau & Ricky.

Kick Off The First Weekend of December With These 5 Epic Tunes

It is the first official weekend of December and everyone is ready to sit back and relax a bit.

We know you're already on the hunt for new music to add to you holiday playlist, which is why we've brought you some of the best tunes you can add to your queue.

From the return of Jesse & Joy to a romantic bop from Colombian artist Dylan Fuentes, our #NewMusicFriday track list has a song that'll fit all of your vibes.

1. "Marpesia" by Dylan Fuentes

Fuentes wrote "Marpesia" as a love letter to his girlfriend Valeria Sandoval. The song follows the release of his single "DF," where he let us in on his personal battle with anxiety and depression. With "Marpesia," he gives us an insider POV on his blossoming relationship with the famous Colombian dancer.

2. "Flaca" by Sael, Mau y Ricky

Argentinian singer-songwriter Sael has teamed up with Venezuelan duo Mau & Ricky for this fun and lyrical tune. The music video shows the three singers competing to win the love of the woman of their dreams by showing her all they've got to offer. Who will take her home in the end?

3. "Rubia sol morena mar v2" by Danny Ocean

Danny Ocean's iconic voice brings us this upbeat rock-inspired song as he weaves in his incredible and unique storytelling abilities. To write this song, the singer pulled inspiration from Venezuelan band Caramelos de Cianuro.

4. "Llórale a tu madre" by Jesse & Joy

The heartbreak anthem king and queen are here with another break up anthem for our playlists. This track is for those loves that take the best of us and make us wish we'd never met them. The Mexican duo sings brightly as they tell a story of bitter disappointment.

5. "Gang" by Mariposa