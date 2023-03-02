In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the entrepreneur and Miami native discusses how a trip to one of the city's infamous ventanitas inspired a local movement.

Whether you're sharing a cup of café in the morning or munching away on pan tostado at a ventanita while sipping a cafecito, there is no denying the power that a simple cup of joe can have. For some, it's the liquid gold pick-me-up that gets them through the day, for others, it's the moment of the day they are able to partake in a communal endeavor.

For Cuban American entrepreneur and Chica Boss, JennyLee Molina, a cafecito she had at a ventanita one fateful day proved to be something life-changing. Molina, principal and founder of the boutique public relations agency JLPR, was inspired to celebrate not only her Cuban American heritage but also that of her native Miami.

This passion for her heritage and local culture spurred her to create 305 Day and 3:05 Cafecito—two celebrations that honor the power of café within the Latino culture.

Molina tells People Chica, "For me, honoring my culture is also honoring my family and their sacrifices. While I am Cuban American, being from Miami allows us to appreciate so many other cultures that make up our dynamic immigrant community. For me, it's important to not only uplift my own culture but that of our city as a whole."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the poderosa Cuban American chica shares why celebrating your culture means so much to her as well as what it means for her to be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of 305 Day and 3:05 Cafecito.

JennyLee Molina, 305 Day Miami JennyLee Molina discusses what inspired her to create 305 Day and 3:05 Cafecito in Miami, FL. | Credit: Courtesy of JennyLee Molina

You're the powerhouse behind 305 Day and 3:05 Cafecito in Miami, FL—two celebrations that honor the richness of the local culture and also tie into the city's most famous area code. What inspired you to establish and create this local holiday?

I've always been so proud to call Miami home and a cafecito (Cuban coffee) lover. As luck would have it, one day I was having a cafecito at a ventanita (small take-out window) and it happened to be 3:05. Immediately, the lightbulb went off and I thought how great it would be to make 3:05 p.m. Miami's official coffee break! I decided to take a picture and share it on Twitter with #305cafecito and it began to catch on!

From local press to the Mayor's proclamation, 305 Cafecito gained so much popularity I thought we needed to have an event to celebrate. A year later, I was inspired to bring everyone together for an "only in Miami" cafecito break at 3:05 on March 5, which resulted in an annual celebration of all things 305 way beyond just cafecito.

What would you love for folks who have not been to the event to know about it?

It's a vibe! 305 Day is a celebration of our culture and shared community pride. It's all about showing love to our city and celebrating our diversity. Expect live music, local vendors, and art, as well as a lineup of mouthwatering food and drinks at the Wynwood Marketplace. It's definitely a party and everyone is welcome to join including kids and pets. We strive to make the event family-friendly but definitely expect some "booty music" because… Miami!

As a Latina, you understand the importance of honoring one's culture in everything you do. How do you wish to continue uplifting your heritage in your work and life?

Personally, I wish to continue to uplift my culture and community by giving back and contributing to important causes. This is why 305 Day partners with [the] Chapman Partnership for the homeless to give back to those in need right here in Miami.

305 Day and 3:05 Cafecito are at the intersection of food, fun, and culture. Why do you think they have become so popular with the local community?

A lot of the common denominators unite us in Miami and our pride for the 305 and cafecito is definitely two strong ones. 305 Day and 305 Cafecito has resonated with our community more than I could have ever dreamed of but it hasn't been without consistent hard work and dedication along with the help of my incredible team.

When I began the 305 Day campaign, I had to explain the concept, and generating media coverage was difficult. Over time, it really began to grow and the evolution is nothing short of inspiring. Miami doesn't need much of an excuse to party, it's part of our cultural fabric so naturally, it wasn't long before it became "a thing" and much more than an annual event.

On March 5, you will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary. What does it mean for you to have reached such a major milestone?

It's a huge accomplishment and [a] testament to the love our community has for the 305. Honestly, it's hard to believe how time has flown. For me, being the founder of 305 Day is part of my "305 legacy" and I feel incredibly honored to be in a position where I can help bring people together in celebration of the city we call home.

There is simply no place like Miami! And Mr. 305 has done so much to bring attention to our area code worldwide. In 2020, Pitbull became a partner in 305 Day, which really took the annual event to a whole new level. I feel beyond grateful and humbled. I'm more inspired than ever.

Miami's food scene has become internationally recognized as a must-have, but nothing has garnered fame quite like the city's café culture. How would you describe your perfect coffee moment?

There is no shortage of great café's in Miami and Coconut Grove is now the center of the foodie scene. I love Chug's [Diner] for their Cuban coffee, black bean croquetas, and their outdoor patio. But nothing like 305 Cafecito on 305 Day surrounded by other Miami-loving locals with Pitbull blaring in the background. I am looking forward to that sip of coffee at our 10th Annual 305 Day! It's going to be extra sweet and not because of the ¡azucar!

What advice would you give a younger JennyLee who is about to embark on the journey that has been 305 Day and 3:05 Cafecito?

For many years, I planned 305 Day with a very small team. I would enlist my family and friends as volunteers to help make it happen but the majority of the work fell on me and I often didn't ask for help until I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown.