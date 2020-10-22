Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun at Alex Rodriguez's Music Taste in Apple Music Interview

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Jennifer Lopez talked about what it was like working with Maluma, who co-stars with her in the upcoming movie Marry Me. "He's so hot right now," she said. "I'm so excited to be able to work with him and do the things that we've done. Excited for everything that's about to roll out. 'Lonely' is just the tip of the iceberg. It's just the beginning of the things that we're doing together."

The duo just released their latest singles "Lonely" and "Pa' Ti" and a music video. "It was like, 'I have a song,' and Maluma goes, 'I have a song,'" she said of their musical collaboration. "I sent him 'Pa' Ti' and he sent me 'Lonely.' And we were like, 'We're putting this out right away.' ... We did the songs, couple weeks later we're shooting the video, we're editing it, we're getting it out."

In addition to sharing that she's a fan of Rosalía and Dua Lipa, J.Lo also got in some jokes about her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's musical tastes. "Alex is stuck in the '80s," she said. "He loves air guitar. That's my guy. And then he goes between 305, like booty music, 2 Live Crew — this is his playlist. ... Then there's like, Madonna, he loves Madonna, pop hits. He's that guy. I'm doing the DJ list for like the New Year's Eve party and I'm thinking we're going to have, like, Drake and this and all of these songs on here and he's like, 'Why are they not playing any Bon Jovi?'"

Lopez also talked about how she has grown to love and embrace Latin music more as an adult. "I'm Puerto Rican from the Bronx," she said. "Latin music has always been such a big part of my upbringing. At Christmas time, all we listened to was salsa and merengue. When you're young, you're like, 'Ah, I hate this music, I want to hear hip-hop, I want to hear the pop music, I want to do this.' And my parents and my grandparents, they always instilled that in us. And I didn't realize how much has seeped into my blood and into my makeup that it would be a part of me in this way, as I got older and how much I'm connected to Latin music."